LOPEZ-OÑA CENTURION, PURA, 87, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2019, in Coral Gables, Florida. Pura is survived by her children, Dr. Jose Joaquin Centurion (Bunny), Carlos Manuel Centurion (Lori), Dr. Jorge Roberto Centurion, and Arturo Patricio Centurion (Norma Milena); her grandchildren, Jose Joaquin Centurion, Jr. (Marta), Alejandro Jose Centurion (Nicole), Ana Maria Centurion Martinez (Ivan), and Manuel Jose Centurion; her great-grandchildren, Bianca Rosa Centurion, Gabriella, and Sofia Centurion, and Nicolas Centurion-Martinez; her nephew, Carlos Francisco Lopez-Oña y Valiente; and her cousin, Ileana Suero y Nazabal. A Remembrance Reception will be on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 11:00 am to 12 noon at Church of the Little Flower, located at 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables, Florida where family and friends will be received by the Centurion Family. Mass will be celebrated at 12 noon for the eternal rest of her soul. (305) 631-0001 www.FerdinandFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Miami Herald on June 8, 2019