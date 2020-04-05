Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. De Vivero Jose. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 21, 1933 March 29, 2020 De Vivero Amador, Jose R. moved to Miami, Florida in 1951 where he began his studies in architecture and structural engineering at the University of Miami. He was an Alumnus and a diehard fan of The University of Miami. As an architect and structural engineer he aided in the design of many historical buildings throughout Miami. Some of which include the new wing of Miami International Airport and Bal Harbour Shops. The modern contemporary style which indeed characterized him, was influenced by the masters of architecture, Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lussy P. De Vivero, his three children, Lucia, Elizabeth and Jose, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

May 21, 1933 March 29, 2020 De Vivero Amador, Jose R. moved to Miami, Florida in 1951 where he began his studies in architecture and structural engineering at the University of Miami. He was an Alumnus and a diehard fan of The University of Miami. As an architect and structural engineer he aided in the design of many historical buildings throughout Miami. Some of which include the new wing of Miami International Airport and Bal Harbour Shops. The modern contemporary style which indeed characterized him, was influenced by the masters of architecture, Le Corbusier and Frank Lloyd Wright. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lussy P. De Vivero, his three children, Lucia, Elizabeth and Jose, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 5, 2020

