Gordon R. Miller, M.D. Age 85 Dr. Miller passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer. What an amazing life he had. And the lives of those he touched were so much better because of him. Gordon ("Boopsie" to his family) awoke every morning determined to see and do it all, and when he closed his eyes at night, his dreams could seldom be better than the wonders of his day. He fully explored every corner of the Earth from the ocean depths to the savannas, to the mountaintops and beyond to experience and learn about all facets of the human experience. He delved into the history, richness and culture of the world's cities, great and small, and developed a deep connection with people everywhere from the powerful to the peasant leaving all of them with a lasting sense that they had met someone special. Gordon was born in Hagerstown, Maryland on February 19, 1935, coming to Miami in 1940. He graduated from Miami Senior High School, received his B.S. degree at the University of Miami, and earned an M.D. degree at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO. Gordon served his country as a Captain in the United States Army while stationed in Germany. He then pursued his medical training as an Intern at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, returning home to become Chief Resident in Ophthalmology at Jackson Memorial Hospital and Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. Gordon then began his 50-year career in private practice at Magoon, Miller & Kulvin in Miami Beach. He was a highly regarded and pioneering physician who was the first surgeon in Florida to specialize in oculo-plastic and orbital reconstructive surgery, ultimately becoming a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Gordon also served for 10 years as Chairman of the Mount Sinai Medical Center Department of Ophthalmology. Gordon was a philanthropist whose many causes included his beloved University of Miami where he served on the Board of Trustees and as President of the Citizen's Board, and was inducted into the Iron Arrow Honor Society. He was also a generous and involved contributor to Washington University School of Medicine, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Jackson Memorial Foundation, Greater Miami Jewish Federation, Frost School of Music and Lotus House. Gordon was an avid collector of art from all over the world. He was also a committed supporter of all teams at the "U", and was a sportsman, excelling in tennis and skiing, and serving as President of the Miami Ski Club, the largest ski club in the United States. Everybody loved Gordon his family, his patients, his staff, his many friends, and each casually encountered person with whom he would strike up a conversation. His big smile, magnetism and devilish personality lit up every room he entered, well before his 5' 4" frame even arrived. And when he hit a crowded dance floor, it seemed as though he was boogying with every person on that floor. Gordon's life embodied both his greatest strength and most beneficent gift: love of family. He truly understood and appreciated that his happiness and success were built on the foundation and support of his family, and he enthusiastically accepted his obligation to not only create a living legacy, but to mentor younger generations to follow it. As the primacy of family guided him, it will also guide usalways. Gordon was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Ida Miller, his brother, H. Jack Miller, Esquire and his sister, Marjorie Miller Rosenthal (Herschel). He is survived by his sister, Beryl Miller Saluk (Paul), his sister-in-law, Evelyn Tragash Miller, his nieces and nephews, Don Rosenthal (Monique), Alan Rosenthal (Natalie Carlos), Gail Rosenthal Appelrouth (Stewart), Judge David Miller (Marilyn), Barry Miller (Adriana Savino), Laurie Miller de Solo (Dr. Santiago) and Marc Saluk, his many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, his cousins, and two very special people, Carol Perez and Marie Solurett Augustin. Gordon was also blessed with countless loving friends from Miami and around the world who will miss him every day. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held soon. For those desirous of making a charitable contribution in his memory, please consider the University of Miami Frost School of Music and Lotus House.



