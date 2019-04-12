Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Abramowitz. View Sign

ABRAMOWITZ, RACHEL, 92 Rachel was born in a shtetl called Yaneve near Pinsk in Poland. She was the daughter of Batia and Shmaryahu Kosowski. She said that life in the shtetl wasn't luxurious but it was a life rich in tradition and commitment to Zionism and People of Israel. Shortly after WWII broke out and the Russians entered her town, her family was exiled to Siberia. Those years were filled with many hardships. Yet, the family survived and made their through Asian Russia finally arriving at the DP Camp in the American zone of Berlin, Germany. It was there that Rachel met and married the love of her life, a handsome US Army Chaplain, Rabbi Mayer Abramowitz. Arriving in Miami Beach in 1951, they built a beautiful family and helped grow the fledgling Jewish community in Miami Beach and founding Temple Menorah. After receiving her under-graduate and post-graduate degrees, Rachel became a professor at the University of Miami for over thirty years. She was a dedicated and caring teacher . She was also a prolific artist specializing in stone and clay sculptures that have been displayed in various museums both locally and in Israel. Her greatest accomplishments are her three children, Dahlia (Steven) Oppenheimer, David (Mona) Abramowitz and Reena (Jeffrey) Greenberg, eleven grandchildren and twenty eight great-grandchildren. The family will be sitting shiva through Tuesday morning April 16th at the David Abramowitz residence. Donations can be made to Jewish Leadership Institute 925 Arthur Godfrey Rd. Miami Beach FL 33140. Services were held.

