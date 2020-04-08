Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rachel Haims. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On April 7, 2020, Rachel Haims died at the age of 80. She was born on July 10, 1939 in Israel to Shlomo and Tova Grinzeig. She graduated from the University of Haifa with a degree in childhood education. She served in the Israeli army and began working as a teacher. On April 9, 1958, she married Zev Haims. They raised three children together: Hagit, Oded and Ziv. After moving to Miami, she taught Kindergarten at Greenfield Day School and Bet Shira. She loved to teach and made a difference in her students’ lives. She also loved to cook, sing Israeli music, and most of all, loved spending time with her family. She was known for her sense of humor, her inventive recipes and her never-ending energy. She is preceded in death by her husband Zev, who passed away in 2007. She leaves behind her three children: Hagit Simkovic (Martin), Oded Haims and Ziv Haims, and her six grandchildren: Jordan (Yira) and Tori Simkovic, Elan and Maya Haims and Isaac and Lily Haims.

