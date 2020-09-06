1/1
DIAZ, RACHEL HUDSON, 96 April 8, 1924August 18, 2020 Rachel passed away peacefully after a long illness on August 18, 2020 She was born in Santiago, Chile to Juan Miguel Hudson and Florence Ivy Wilcox and was the beloved wife of Fernando R. Diaz. Devoted mother of Rosita (Rosie) Arrue, John( Johnny) F Diaz, Paul Hudson, Martha Kirby. Cherished Grandmother of Jaclyn Arrue, Miguel Arrue, Ella Kirby, John Kirby; loving great grandmother of Michael, Jahily, Jaeden. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity. For full obituary go to www.dignitymemorial.com or to www.RachelHDiaz.Miami

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
