ABISLAIMAN, DR. RAFAEL, a wonderful father, grandfather and husband died quietly in his sleep on 28 March 2019. Dr. Abislaiman studied dentistry at the University of Havana and again at Tufts University. He established private dental practices in Fomento, Cuba, Massachusetts, and Miami. Dr. Abislaiman also worked as a public health dentist for psychiatric patients while studying at Tufts, and for AIDS patients just before retirement. Dr. Abislaiman was a President of Young Catholics In Action in Cuba and was consequently persecuted by the Castro government. In the US, he helped establish and actively participated in Catholic educational seminars for adults. He coordinated many religious pilgrimages to St. Augustine and received a key to the City. After his retirement, he studied and wrote three books on Father Felix Varela. Together with his many friends, and with the support of Bishop Agustin Roman, he helped found and was President of the Father Felix Varela Foundation. He also helped organize and participated in high- level workshops on Cuban and Spanish history and current events. He had a weekly Catholic Spanish radio program and wrote many articles for Spanish Heritage and Ideal magazines. Son of Salim Abislaiman and Maria Caridad Borges, he is survived by his wife of 65 Years, Elo¡sa Bustillo Abislaiman, his four children Rafael, Elo¡sa, Maria and Ricardo, and his eight grandchildren Cody, Alexander, Christopher, Tyler, Garrett, Jonathan, Sebastian, and Nicholas. His wake is Sunday, March 31 from 5 to 11:59 PM at Maspons Funeral Home (7895 SW 40th Street, Miami), with a mass on Monday, April 1 at 1230 at Saint Agatha Church (1111 SW 107 Ave, Miami). His interment will be at Vista Memorial Cemetery (14200 NW 57 Ave Miami) at 2 PM on Monday, April 1st.All friends and acquaintances are invited to these farewells.

7895 SW 40 St.

Miami , FL 33155

