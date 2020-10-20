Ram Ayyar, MD, MRCP, FAAN Dr. Ram Ayyar, Professor of Neurology at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, passed away at the age of 83 in Miami on October 11, 2020 in the arms of his loving family. Dr. Ayyar is survived by his loving and greatly loved wife of 47 years, Margaret, his sons, Dave (Maritza) and Nathan; his beloved sister, Sita (Ramakrishnan), sisters-in-law Vivienne (Alan) and Norma (John); his dear niece and nephews, Sumathi (Ramesh), Kartik (Lavanya), Lee (Fiona), Alexander, James, Ben and Isabella. Dr. Ayyar's three passions were family, neurology and University of Miami football, just not in that order. As a fierce football fan, he had season tickets and went to all of the UM games with his family for almost 40 years, including all of the Miami Dolphins games. Beloved by all who met him, Dr. Ayyar will be remembered for his kindness, empathy, wonderful sense of humor and as an educator, clinician and the longest serving faculty member in the history of the University of Miami's Department of Neurology. His family sends a special thank you to the wonderful friends who have been with them throughout this difficult time and to the caregivers, Lamia, Yvette and Paul. Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please give to the Miami Rescue Mission or a charity of your choice
. Dr. Ayyar will be mourned by his family, colleagues and friends throughout the world. Rest in peace.