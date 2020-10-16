1/1
Ram Doraiswami Ayyar
Ram Ayyar passed away in Miami on October 11, 2020 in the arms of his loving family. Ram is survived by his loving and greatly loved wife and sons, Margaret, Dave (Maritza) and Nathan. Also, his beloved sister Sita (Ramakrishnan), sisters-in-law Vivienne (Alan) and Norma (John). His dear niece and nephews, Sumathi (Ramesh), Kartik (Lavanya), Lee (Fiona), Alexander, James and Ben and Isabella. Ram’s three passions were family, Neurology and UM football- just not always in that order! We had season tickets and went to all the games as a family for almost 40 years. Plus all the Miami Dolphins games. A very special thank-you to wonderful friends, who have been with us throughout this difficult time, and to caregivers Lamia, Yvette and Paul. Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please give to Miami Rescue Mission or a charity of your choice. Ram will be mourned by family and friends around the world. RIP

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
