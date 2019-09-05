MORAL, RAMON J., 77, of Miami, Florida, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Born in Cuba, he came to Miami at a young age and lived here the remainder of his life. Ramon dedicated over 50 years of his life to Burger King Corp, first working in their corporate offices and then as a franchisee. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Alicia M. Moral, along with his two children, Ramon Jules Moral (Ana Moral) and Alice Moral Denis (Manuel Vega), granddaughter Nina S. Denis, sister Mayra Ferrer (Ramon Ferrer), and brother Jorge Moral, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and life-long friends and colleagues. Ramon was known for his loyalty, honesty and for always being a man of his word. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed by many. A viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5th, from 6 pm 10 pm at Maspons Funeral Home, 3500 SW 8th Street, Miami, Florida. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Friday, September 6th at Noon in the Chapel inside the Ascension Mausoleum at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery, located at 11411 NW 25th Street, Doral, Florida, with his entombment immediately following the mass. 3500 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 305-461-5070
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 5, 2019