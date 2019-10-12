Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon Pielago.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PIELAGO, RAMON, was born in Havana, Cuba on June 30th, 1929 and passed on October 9th, 2019. He studied at Belen Jesuit School where he played basketball, being a member of the championship-winning team of the intercollegiate school league. Later on he played basketball at the Vedado Tennis Club in Havana. Early in his life, he formed a business with his friend Jose A. Ortega, which became the most successful air conditioning business of its kind in Cuba. In 1960, the business was confiscated by the communist government and he moved to Miami the same year. He was involved with different jobs until he was given the opportunity to join the Equitable Life Insurance Company, where he worked until his retirement. Ramon received multiple honors while at Equitable, the most coveted being his induction into the industry hall of fame in 1980, in addition to being a life member of the Million Dollar Round Table. He was remembered as the consummate gentleman, kind and a sincere friend to all. Ramon's survivors are his wife Silvia Pielago, son Ramon, Jr. and stepchildren Josie, Jorge and Jay Legido. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Raymond's Catholic Church at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 15th. The family asks donations be made in lieu of flowers to the Parkinson's research at

