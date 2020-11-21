Ramon Rojas

November 15, 1933 - October 12, 2018

Miami, , Florida - Mr. Ramon Rojas was born in Camagüey Cuba. In mid to late 1950's he was self- employed as a grocery merchant in the area of La Lisa in Havana Cuba. In 1965 he immigrated to Madrid Spain and moved to the USA in 1967. While living in exile in the early 1970's he continued as a self-employed grocery merchant in Logan Square, Chicago, Illinois. Later moved to Florida and in late 1970's where he founded Ybor Grocery in Ybor City, Tampa Bay. He was also involved in the business of buying, remodeling and flipping older homes. -- In his late years, Mr. Rojas studied and became a doctor in nutrition and natural medicine. He passed away of natural causes. Mr. Ramon Rojas is survived by wife Mrs. Eida C. Rojas, son Raymond Rojas, daughter Eida Rojas, and grandchildren Jesus Antonio Morales and Jasmine Morales.





