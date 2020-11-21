1/1
Ramon Rojas
1933 - 2018
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ramon Rojas
November 15, 1933 - October 12, 2018
Miami, , Florida - Mr. Ramon Rojas was born in Camagüey Cuba. In mid to late 1950's he was self- employed as a grocery merchant in the area of La Lisa in Havana Cuba. In 1965 he immigrated to Madrid Spain and moved to the USA in 1967. While living in exile in the early 1970's he continued as a self-employed grocery merchant in Logan Square, Chicago, Illinois. Later moved to Florida and in late 1970's where he founded Ybor Grocery in Ybor City, Tampa Bay. He was also involved in the business of buying, remodeling and flipping older homes. -- In his late years, Mr. Rojas studied and became a doctor in nutrition and natural medicine. He passed away of natural causes. Mr. Ramon Rojas is survived by wife Mrs. Eida C. Rojas, son Raymond Rojas, daughter Eida Rojas, and grandchildren Jesus Antonio Morales and Jasmine Morales.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved