RUSH, RANDALL C. (9/27/45 - 8/9/2019) Passed peacefully after a brief illness on August 9, 2019, leaving behind his Life Partner, Judy Gunderson, and those he considered his family, Jeanne, Brian, and Jennifer McCormick, Joanne, Sloane, and Aedan Crowder, Nancy and Ryan Allen, and Jaime and Michael Gunderson. He was predeceased by Bill Allen, his brother Skip, and his infant son, Morgan. A kind, fun, intelligent man of many talents: all-round handyman, writer, underwater photographer, certified diver and instructor, archeological and treasure diver, owner of Treasure Divers Shop, a chief surveyor with Makowski in Homestead where he was a long-time resident, and tax preparer with Jackson Hewlitt. He was a Vietnam Veteran with a Purple Heart and dearly loved his flag. He will be missed by so many. He rarely raised his voice, but his words were heard by all. A private Celebration of Life for Randy will be held at a later date for family and close friends.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 1, 2019