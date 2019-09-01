Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall C. Rush. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RUSH, RANDALL C. (9/27/45 - 8/9/2019) Passed peacefully after a brief illness on August 9, 2019, leaving behind his Life Partner, Judy Gunderson, and those he considered his family, Jeanne, Brian, and Jennifer McCormick, Joanne, Sloane, and Aedan Crowder, Nancy and Ryan Allen, and Jaime and Michael Gunderson. He was predeceased by Bill Allen, his brother Skip, and his infant son, Morgan. A kind, fun, intelligent man of many talents: all-round handyman, writer, underwater photographer, certified diver and instructor, archeological and treasure diver, owner of Treasure Divers Shop, a chief surveyor with Makowski in Homestead where he was a long-time resident, and tax preparer with Jackson Hewlitt. He was a Vietnam Veteran with a Purple Heart and dearly loved his flag. He will be missed by so many. He rarely raised his voice, but his words were heard by all. A private Celebration of Life for Randy will be held at a later date for family and close friends.

RUSH, RANDALL C. (9/27/45 - 8/9/2019) Passed peacefully after a brief illness on August 9, 2019, leaving behind his Life Partner, Judy Gunderson, and those he considered his family, Jeanne, Brian, and Jennifer McCormick, Joanne, Sloane, and Aedan Crowder, Nancy and Ryan Allen, and Jaime and Michael Gunderson. He was predeceased by Bill Allen, his brother Skip, and his infant son, Morgan. A kind, fun, intelligent man of many talents: all-round handyman, writer, underwater photographer, certified diver and instructor, archeological and treasure diver, owner of Treasure Divers Shop, a chief surveyor with Makowski in Homestead where he was a long-time resident, and tax preparer with Jackson Hewlitt. He was a Vietnam Veteran with a Purple Heart and dearly loved his flag. He will be missed by so many. He rarely raised his voice, but his words were heard by all. A private Celebration of Life for Randy will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close