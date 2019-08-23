Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Raquel Alvarez. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Cabello Rivero Funeral Home 3344 SW 8th Street Miami , FL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

ALVAREZ, DR.RAQUEL SANTALIS, of Surfside, FL, and Chicago, IL, age 90,

beloved mother, wife, and sister, passed away on August 19, 2019.







She was the devoted mother of Orlando (Lury), Carlos (Paula) and Raquel

(Patrick). She was a beloved grandmother to her 5 grandchildren, Cate

(Sam), Michael, Madeleine, Patrick, and Lily. She is survived by her

brother Daniel and sister Dolores. She was predeceased by her loving

husband, Antonio del Campo, and her other 6 brothers and sisters, Manolo,

Ezequiel, Carlos, Isabel, Adelaida, and Bitia. She was born in Sagua La

Grande Cuba on November 23, 1928, to Adelaida Alvarez Santalis and the

Reverend Manuel Alvarez, both predeceased.





She was a member of the Chicago Medical Society, where she became president

of the Northwest Chapter in 1997, as well as president of the medical staff

at St. Elizabeth Hospital in 1992. She was also a proud and active member

of the Cuban Medical Society in Exile.







She leaves behind a legacy of selflessness and dedication to family and

God. She is now our angel in heaven who will be forever missed and never

forgotten.





Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25 from 1:00-4:00 pm at Cabello Rivero

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 23, 2019

