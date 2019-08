ALVAREZ, DR.RAQUEL SANTALIS, of Surfside, FL, and Chicago, IL, age 90,beloved mother, wife, and sister, passed away on August 19, 2019.She was the devoted mother of Orlando (Lury), Carlos (Paula) and Raquel(Patrick). She was a beloved grandmother to her 5 grandchildren, Cate(Sam), Michael, Madeleine, Patrick, and Lily. She is survived by herbrother Daniel and sister Dolores. She was predeceased by her lovinghusband, Antonio del Campo, and her other 6 brothers and sisters, Manolo,Ezequiel, Carlos, Isabel, Adelaida, and Bitia. She was born in Sagua LaGrande Cuba on November 23, 1928, to Adelaida Alvarez Santalis and theReverend Manuel Alvarez, both predeceased.She was a member of the Chicago Medical Society, where she became presidentof the Northwest Chapter in 1997, as well as president of the medical staffat St. Elizabeth Hospital in 1992. She was also a proud and active memberof the Cuban Medical Society in Exile.She leaves behind a legacy of selflessness and dedication to family andGod. She is now our angel in heaven who will be forever missed and neverforgotten.Visitation will be on Sunday, August 25 from 1:00-4:00 pm at Cabello RiveroFuneral Home, 3344 SW 8th Street, Miami, Florida 33135