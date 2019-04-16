Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raquel Clara González Oliva. View Sign

December 20, 1929 - March 31, 2019. Raquel passed away Sunday, March 31st, at Aventura Hospital surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her loving husband of 47 years, Juan N. Oliva, daughter, Raquel Hernández Bonessi, son-in-law, Edward Bonessi Jr., grandchildren Dominique Maria Scarbrough, Edward Bonessi, III and brother Juan Antonio González. She was predeceased by her parents María Manuela Benitez Vivó and Adolfo González Saldaña. Raquel was an accomplished Educator. She received a Doctorate in Pedagogy in 1953 from the Universidad de la Habana in Cuba where she taught until 1971 before emigrating to the United States. Raquel will be remembered by her family and friends as a proud American that came here with nothing. A tough woman, willing to buck a repressive Communist society and endured the consequences to improve her family's life. She left everything behind to start anew, in a foreign country and prospered. She will be dearly missed and may she rest in peace. A memorial mass will be held Wednesday April 17th 11:00 am at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 621 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL.

