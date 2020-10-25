Dr. Raquel Eidelman Cohen was born in Lima, Peru in 1922 . She was considered an international expert in the field of mental health intervention and assistance to survivors of disasters. She received her M.D. from the Harvard School of Public Health and Harvard Medical School, with the first class of women admitted to the medical Sshool. She moved to Miami in 1980 to work with the Office of Refugee Resettlement during the Mariel Boatlift, responsible for developing programs for unaccompanied minors who traveled to the United States from Cuba. She later served as the Associate Director of the Child/Youth Psychiatry for the University of Miami Medical School and the Director of the Children's Center at the Florida State Attorney General's Office. She is predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Pola Eidelman; husband, Lawrence Cohen; son Michael Cohen; and son-in-law Larry Austin. She is survived by her daughters Sarita Austin of Colchester, Vermont and Polita Cohen Glynn of Miami; her grandchildren and great grandchild, Travis Cohen, Lance Austin, Dr. Daniel Austin (Emily Rowan Austin and Jette Aileen Austin), Daniel Glynn, Nash Glynn and Robbie Glynn; and daughter-in-law, Dawn Withrow.



