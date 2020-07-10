Silverstein, Raquel "Rocky" was born on May 5, 1934 and she died peacefully on July 8, 2020. Rocky was a devoted and beloved wife, partner, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She leaves a legacy of kindness, courage, generosity and strength for so many who loved her. Rocky lived an extraordinary life. She was born to Moises and Blanca Egozi in Manzanillo, Cuba. In 1954, while on vacation in Miami Beach, she met Eugene "Gene" Silverstein who was from Gastonia, NC. Rocky spoke no English; Gene spoke no Spanish, yet they fell in love and were married for 34 years. Rocky and Gene began their family life together in Gastonia and in 1965 moved to Miami to join Rocky's large family, the Egozis, who had recently arrived from Cuba. The Egozi family and their many achievements were always a source of great pride for Rocky. After Gene's death in 1989, Rocky made a new life for herself with her partner of 25 years, Sabeto Garazi. Raquel was an exotic, beautiful, adventurous and worldly woman. She was also a benevolent woman who desired nothing more than happiness for her family and friends, and would do anything to make that happen. Rocky is survived by her loving partner, Sabeto; her devoted and adoring son, Mitchell Silverstein, his wife, Marcia, and their children, Melissa Silverstein and Matthew Silverstein; her son-in-law, Tommy Cromer, and his children Casey and Rob Cromer (Martina); her son Barry Silverstein; and her brother and sister, Luis Egozi and Esther Garazi. Rocky is predeceased by her daughter, Lynn Cromer, and her husband, Eugene Silverstein, and brothers David and Jose Egozi. Our entire family has been blessed by Rocky's dear friend and longtime caregiver Isabel Chacin. Rocky, you will be loved and remembered eternally by all of us.



