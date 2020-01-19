COWLEY, RAUL A. Passed away quietly at home on 1/3/2020, his 84th birthday. Born in Havana, Cuba to Raul F. and Emma Recio, from an early age he loved travel, swimming, firearms and education. He was an alumnus of Colegio de La Salle (Cuba), Ecole Mount Saint Luis (Montreal), Georgetown Prep ('53) and Cornell University ('58). He was a longtime member of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity, the NRA and El Orden del Buen Vino. He was also never shy to praise their importance and influence to all. Raul enjoyed a long career in the beverage industry world wide and proudly served on the Board of Directors for Bacardi Imports. Raul A. is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carmen R., his son Raul G. (wife Ana), grandsons Raul M., Hunter A., step-grandson Jack Benrube and numerous beloved pets. In lieu of flowers, donations and support can be made to combat lung cancer at www.lungevity.org as well as toasting Raul A. with a splash of Bacardi and or a cafecito. A private celebration is planned for Saturday, 1/25/2020 in Miami Beach. For additional information contact the Rauls, Ana & Hunter at [email protected]
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 19, 2020