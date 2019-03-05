Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raul J. Salas. View Sign

SALAS, RAUL J., 63, born in Havana, Cuba, passed away on February 28, 2019 after a valiant battle with cancer. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God, supported him throughout his illness. Raul was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. Nothing was more fulfilling to him than spending time with family. He was a dedicated attorney and CPA, known for his professionalism and work ethic. Raul was a partner at Shutts LLP where he practiced for more than thirty years, continuing to work until his final days. He is survived by his loving wife, Aurora Pe¤alver Salas; his sons, Javier and Jorge Salas; his father, Frank D. Salas; his siblings, Frank J. Salas (Joan), Albert Salas, James Salas, (Waewdao), Joe Salas (Deirdre), Lucy Moas (Carlos) and Mary Quiros; brother's-in-law, Rafael Pe¤alver (Ana), Manuel Pe¤alver (Cristina) and Alberto Pe¤alver (Beatriz); along with his 18 nieces & nephews. He is predeceased by his mother, Lucia Sabi Salas. The Mass for the eternal rest of his soul will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Church of the Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trail, Coral Gables, FL 33134. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery, 11411 NW 25th St, Doral, FL 33172. Raul will be greatly missed; his life was a blessing for all who knew and loved him. In Lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to be made in memory of Raul J. Salas to: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at: P.O. Box 849168. Boston, MA. 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift Fernando Caballero, L.F.D. (305) 631-0001 www.FerdinandFuneralHomes.com Funeral Home Ferdinand Funeral Home

2546 SW 8th Street

Miami , FL 33135

