QUINTANA, RAUL passed away peacefully on August 3rd in Phoenix, AZ. He is survived by his loving wife Migdalia Palacios Quintana, daughter Elsa Quintana, granddaughter Jessica Quintana, and stepchildren Aida De Luca and Jose Conde. Raul was born on Valentine's Day 1926 in Havana, Cuba. He earned a law degree from the University of Havana (1951) and degrees from the Cuban Maritime Academy which led to being appointed Captain of a merchant vessel in the Cuban Navy, and a way to escape Castro's Cuba. He immigrated to the US and settled in Los Angeles where he resumed his studies and earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree from USC in 1972. He relocated to South Florida and went on to a successful career in Miami's shipping industry.A career highlight was rescuing a group of Cubans heading to the US seeking freedom until their boat was stranded just miles shy of Florida's shore. Raul will be remembered as a proud, generous man who was a voracious reader, shrewd domino player, and avid storyteller of tales inspired by his many travels. Plans for a celebration of Raul's life is planned for Oct 26th at 15th Street Fisheries in Fort Lauderdale.

