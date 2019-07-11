Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray M. Shaw. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHAW, RAY M., a Miami native, passed away on July 8, 2019 at the age of 90. Ray was born in Miami on April 8, 1929, graduated from Miami Senior High School and The University of Miami where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1952 and a Master of Business Administration in 1967. After graduating college, Ray entered the United States Navy Officer Candidate School and was stationed in California. He soon married Patsy Pickle, also a Miami native, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage last December. Ray continued his Navy career serving on the USS Oriskany and in the Navy Reserve where he retired at the rank of Captain. His civilian career as a Certified Public Accountant included Auditor for The University of Florida, Director of Finance for the Shands Teaching Hospital, along with executive positions at The Arvida Corporation, Continental Mortgage Investors, and The Keyes Company. Ray also established a CPA practice in South Miami which he managed until retirement in 2009. Ray's personal life was centered around many civic and social organizations including: The Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, The Kiwanis Club, The University Club, The Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, where he served as club treasurer, and The Riverside Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon. He also enjoyed spending time with his family sailing the waters of Biscayne Bay, traveling the states bymotor home, and golfing. Ray was also an avid University of Miami Hurricane Football fan, holding season tickets for over 30 years. Ray is survived by his wife, Patsy Jane Shaw, his daughter, Pamela Sue Harms (Kenneth), his son Robert Crawford Shaw (Brenda), grandchildren, Kristine Harms LaBarbera (Randy), Kelly Harms, Trenton Shaw, Blakeman Shaw and great-grandchildren, Olivia Lan, Anya LaBarbera, Kenneth LaBarbera, and Sylvie LaBarbera. He is also survived by his twin brother Edward P. Shaw Jr. and sister Jean Atkinson and predeceased by his parents, Gladys Robarts Shaw and Edward Page Shaw Sr. and grand-daughter Jennifer (Harms) Lan. The memorial service for Ray will be held at Van Orsdel Family Funeral Chapel, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 4pm. The family will receive guests at 3 pm.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Riverside Baptist Church building fund.

Published in the Miami Herald on July 11, 2019

