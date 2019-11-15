Raymond D. V. LaCombe of Miami Shores was born in New York City on September 22, 1925, and passed away on November 4, 2019. His mother sent him to private schools where he excelled in math and science. He graduated with a degree in Economics from City University of New York, and went on to receive a masters degree. Although he served in the US Army Air Force during World War II he was reticent to discuss his activities and for the rest of his life he disliked traveling by air. Shortly after the war he married Doris Colelli, who survives him. Ray worked for New York Life as an actuary until they moved to Miami in 1962 when he was hired as an economist by First Federal Savings and Loan (which became Amerifirst). Often during his professional career he was quoted in various periodicals as the expert in housing finance and interest rates. He also worked at Nation's Bank (now Bank of America) and Professional Savings and Loan until he retired in 1989. He was an avid football fan and especially enjoyed watching the Giants and the Dolphins. He will be missed by his many friends, neighbors and former tennis partners. A private memorial will be held in Miami Shores and New York.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 15, 2019