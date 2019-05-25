BILLINGTON, RAYMOND H. Jr., 86, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Kendall. Beloved husband to Vivian Billington 50 years. Loving father to sons, Roy, Mark, Troy and Daughter Donna, Cherished Grandfather to Ten (10) Grandchildren and (2) Great Grandchildren. He was a Marine who served in Korea and a City of Miami Police officer. In addition, he is survived by his sister Sandra Billington Stocker. In Lieu of flowers, family requests donations to The .
Published in the Miami Herald on May 25, 2019