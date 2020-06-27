DAVIS, RAYMOND R., JR. In memory of Raymond R. Davis, Jr. (“Sonny”), 64 (August 10, 1955 – April 14, 2020), we celebrate his life. Sonny was a kind, compassionate, caring, loving man. Sonny and his life partner of 30 years, Kerry Simmons, lived a very happy, full life until Kerry passed away in 2010. Sonny was a runner and loved running marathons, including Grandfather Marathon and the Orange Bowl Marathon. Sonny enjoyed camping and traveling around the United States with family and friends. Sonny missed his calling as a weatherman. Living in “hurricane country” in Florida, he studied the weather patterns and warned every one of approaching hurricanes. He knew the names and years of every hurricane that hit Florida. Sonny worked most of his career with his father at the family businesses, L.A. Davis Stock Farm and Davis Sanitation. He also worked at The Miami Herald for a year, and then went back to work with his father, where Sonny and Kerry ran the daily operations, and their dedication and hard work helped the family business become very successful. The past three years Sonny drove for Uber. Sonny is in heaven with his parents, grandparents, sisters, brother, aunts, and uncles, and he is together again with his beloved partner, Kerry Simmons. Because of the Coronavirus, there won’t be a memorial service for Sonny, but if you would like to make a donation in his honor, please make it in the name of Raymond R. Davis, Jr. to feedingamerica.org to help people struggling without food because of this pandemic.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.