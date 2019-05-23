RIPOLL, RAYMOND JR. Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, Raymond Ripoll Jr. of Miami Lakes passed away on May 21, 2019 from complications of pneumonia. He was 88 years young. Ray, known as "Mr. Wonderful" to family, friends and business associates, was born in New York City to parents Raymond Sr. and Florence Sample. At age 18 during the Korean War, Ray enlisted into the United States Air Force reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant before retiring to civilian life. In 1952, Ray married the love of his life, Leonor Cruz, who survives him. He is also survived by daughters Laura (John Dennison), Linda (Mark Mullins) and Lucinda (Nicholas Diamantis) and seven wonderful grandchildren, Jack Dennison (Kara Loomis), Joseph Dennison, Jennifer Mullins (Manuel Arizmendi), Michael Mullins, Nicholas Diamantis, Alexander Diamantis and Isabella Diamantis. The Memorial Service will be held at Vista Memorial Gardens on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. His burial will follow at Vista on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Food for the Poor in Coconut Creek, Florida.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 23, 2019