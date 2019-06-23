CASSIDY, REATA L. 77, of Miami passed peacefully at home on Sun., Jun 16, 2019 after a long illness, with her husband by her side. A life well lived. Her infectious smile, laugh and joyful attitude will be deeply missed by all. Born in Brewer, ME, she was a 40yr. resident of Miami. She is survived by her loving husband of almost 54 yrs., William, her children Paul, Gail Davis (Alan), and grandchildren Trey, Ian and William. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CurePSP.org or to the . Memorial 6/29/2019 11am with Service at 12pm Stanfill Funeral Home, Miami followed by a Celebration of Life at South Miami-Coral Gables Elks Lodge. A second COL & Internment will take place in Wilbraham, MA.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 23, 2019