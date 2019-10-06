Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Phillips Calvert. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, September 28, 2019, Rebecca Josephine Phillips Calvert, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away at age 71. Rebecca was born on January 7, 1948 in Garden City, KS to Philip Dale and Mary Catherine (Thomas) Phillips. She studied at the University of Kansas at Lawrence and ultimately received her Bachelor's degree in Specific Learning Disabilities in 1973 from Florida International University in Miami. Rebecca also received a Master's degree from FIU in 1988 and a specialist degree from University of Miami in 2000. Rebecca taught primarily at the secondary level as a special education teacher and then as a reading specialist for over 40 years. Before retiring in 2015, Rebecca was a curriculum support specialist for the Department of Language Arts/Reading for Miami-Dade Public Schools. Rebecca continued to work in her field as an Educational Services Consultant for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt following her retirement. On April 12, 1970, she married Robert Wallace Calvert. They raised two children, a daughter Meg, and a son John, in Miami, FL. Rebecca's commitment to her family was unfaltering. Rebecca was a life-long learner who loved to read and travel. Rebecca enjoyed traveling with her family and made many trips to the Caribbean, Central and South America, as well as to Europe, Asia, and Northern Africa. She also traveled extensively throughout the United States. Rebecca enjoyed visiting art museums and symphony performances. She supported and encouraged others to follow their own dreams and elevated the character of everyone around her. She lived with thought and intention, which was reflected in all aspects of her life. Rebecca was preceded in death by her father, Philip, her mother, Mary Catherine, and her husband, Robert. Her two children, Meg and John, three grandchildren, Ella, Sophia, and Ethan, two sisters, Carol and Judy, her brother, Tom, and a large extended family survive her. A private funeral mass will be held for Rebecca in Kansas City. Rebecca will be interred with her husband, Robert, at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Rebecca's Catholic faith was important to her throughout her life. Donations in Rebecca's memory may be sent to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C. and St. Luke's Hospice House Kansas City, MO.

