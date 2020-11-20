1/1
Rebecca "Becky" Wilson
1952 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" Wilson
March 26, 1952 - November 16, 2020
Miami, Florida - Rebecca Wilson, 68, died November 16, 2020 in Baptist Hospital. She was proceeded in death by her father, Raymond Wilson, mother Barbara Taylor Wilson and her brother William Duane Wilson. She is survived by her older brother Raymond Keith Wilson, her partner in life, Debbie Beard, many nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and her fur babies. Becky was born in Miami, FL. Her many connections in Miami, the Keys and the ocean waters were broad and deep. She is an entrepreneur and business woman who never shied away from hard work. Not only did she work hard for her family but she could be found helping those around her in any way possible. She had a big Heart! Becky wasn't all about work though, she embraced life like no other. Her smile was infectious, her laugh contagious and to say she was outgoing would be an understatement. The party didn't start until Becky arrived. She was fiercely independent and marched to the beat of her own drum. The angels were probably playing Sinatra's 'I Did it My Way' when she approached heaven's gate. To those that knew Becky was to know belly aching laughter, great food, incredible generosity and a joyous spirit. She will forever be missed!
Viewing Friday, Nov. 20th. 6 - 9pm. Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 21st at 11am.
Caballero Rivero, 11655 SW 117th Ave. Miami, FL 786-238-3672
MASKS ARE REQUIRED!


Published in & & & from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South
NOV
21
Service
11:00 AM
Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South
November 19, 2020
Becky, you were a true light in my life when days were dark. You and Debbie were a real force who got things done. So many wonderful memories of you...now shine your light from Heaven on those of us that loved you. RIP
Love,
Debra Dabney
Debra Dabney
Family
November 19, 2020
I known Becky since high school and I have to say is that some people are gone, but not forgotten. Some are still here, but already forgotten. Memory of her will always bring a smile to me.. RIP Becky..
Terry Dickinson
Friend
November 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
