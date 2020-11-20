Rebecca "Becky" Wilson

March 26, 1952 - November 16, 2020

Miami, Florida - Rebecca Wilson, 68, died November 16, 2020 in Baptist Hospital. She was proceeded in death by her father, Raymond Wilson, mother Barbara Taylor Wilson and her brother William Duane Wilson. She is survived by her older brother Raymond Keith Wilson, her partner in life, Debbie Beard, many nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends and her fur babies. Becky was born in Miami, FL. Her many connections in Miami, the Keys and the ocean waters were broad and deep. She is an entrepreneur and business woman who never shied away from hard work. Not only did she work hard for her family but she could be found helping those around her in any way possible. She had a big Heart! Becky wasn't all about work though, she embraced life like no other. Her smile was infectious, her laugh contagious and to say she was outgoing would be an understatement. The party didn't start until Becky arrived. She was fiercely independent and marched to the beat of her own drum. The angels were probably playing Sinatra's 'I Did it My Way' when she approached heaven's gate. To those that knew Becky was to know belly aching laughter, great food, incredible generosity and a joyous spirit. She will forever be missed!

Viewing Friday, Nov. 20th. 6 - 9pm. Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 21st at 11am.

Caballero Rivero, 11655 SW 117th Ave. Miami, FL 786-238-3672

MASKS ARE REQUIRED!





