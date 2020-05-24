REBEKAH (HONEY) SHELLEY MAGRUDER GRIFFARD Passed away peacefully at home in Homer, Alaska, on Friday, May 15, 2020, with her husband, COL. Bernard F. Griffard, US Army, (Ret) by her side. She fought a long hard battle with ALS but she is now at rest. She was born on March 3, 1943, to Lt. Col. Robert J. Shelley, Jr. and Rebekah (Becky) Parham Shelley, in Corpus Christi, Texas where her father was stationed as a Marine Corps Aviator. Honey attended Coco Plum Woman's Club for kindergarten where she met many lifelong friends. She then attended Sunset Elementary School, South Miami Junior High and Palmetto Senior High as a member of the first graduating class in 1961. She studied nursing at the University of Miami and joined Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and ODK Academic Honor Society, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. It was there she met her first husband, First Lieutenant Douglas G. Magruder, whom she married in 1965. They had a son, Douglas G. Magruder Jr. in September, 1967. In November, 1967 Lt. Magruder was killed in action in Viet Nam. Honey was lucky to fall in love again and married COL. Bernard F. Griffard, in 1970. In December, 1971 their daughter Christine was born. Honey and Bernie were married for 49 years. They traveled the world during Bernie's military career, stationed in Berlin, Germany, Seoul, South Korea, and Brussels, Belgium. After Bernie's retirement from the Army, he and Honey moved to Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, where Bernie became a Professor at the US Army War College. In 2015 Honey and Bernie moved to Homer, Alaska. Honey had a deep love for spiritual things. A Jehovah's Witness for over 45 years, she developed warm friendships wherever she lived. Honey had strong faith that the earth will be restored to a paradise, and she now takes her rest and awaits the time when "all those in the memorial tomb will hear Jesus' voice and come out."—John 5:28,29. Honey is survived by her loving, devoted husband COL. Bernard F. Griffard, her son Douglas G. Magruder Jr. (Sonia), her daughter Christine Griffard Luper (Scott), 4 grandsons, Douglas Magruder III, Jeffrey Magruder, Stephen Magruder, Patrick Luper, 2 great grandchildren, Lily and Elliott Magruder, her brother, Robert J. (Robin) Shelley (Susan) of Miami, sister Katherine Shelley Blomqvist (Erik) of Palm Beach Gardens, as well as many nieces and nephews. Honey will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions can be made in her memory to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022 Boone, IA 50037-0022.



