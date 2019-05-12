Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reeva Ina Sterling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STERLING, REEVA INA (nee Rosenthal/Hurwitz) died peacefully in North Miami, FL on April 30, 2019 at the age of 84. She is survived by her children, Retired Judge Scott J. Silverman(Adria) of Miami, FL and Paula Fainberg Wilson of Plano, TX; sister, Gail Zelizer (Gary) of Nashville, TN, and brother, Barry Rosenthal (Cathy) of Tampa, FL. She is preceded in death by her devoted mother, Tillie Wiener of Bay Harbor Islands, FL, father, Ben Rosenthal of Miami, FL, and her beloved daughter, Robin A. Sherman of Bay Harbor Islands, FL. Reeva was born on October 31, 1934, in Baltimore, MD where she graduated Forest Park High School and attended the University of Maryland until she got married and started a family. After moving to Bay Harbor Islands, FL in 1971, she shared her passion for jewelry by working at several well-known South Florida jewelry stores. She took great pride in her children's personal and professional accomplishments. She instilled in them that everyone should be treated respectfully, regardless of their walk of life. Reeva adored animals and always had a menagerie of dogs and cats. Her wonderful spirit and charm drew people to her. She lived to laugh and to make others feel special. She will be deeply and forever missed by her family and friends. Reeva was laid to rest at Lakeside MemorialPark in Miami. Donations in her name can be made to Big Dog Rescue Project (

