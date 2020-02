Regna, Carmine , age 91, passed away on November 8 following a fall in Gainesville Georgia. He was on his way to a wedding. He was buried in the Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. A Celebration of his Life was held at his daughter's home in Gainesville, Florida. Carmine is survived by his wife of 65 years, Daneen; children, Richard, Don (Debbie ), Lisa Lundeen, and Nancy Duffield (Bill); 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Carmine was a champion gymnast at FSU during the early 1950's. He was also a founding member of Holy Rosary Church. He loved his family and his church. He loved plaing golf and bingo. He loved people and we all miss him very much.