Regna, Carmine , age 91, passed away on November 8 following a fall in Gainesville Georgia. He was on his way to a wedding. He was buried in the Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. A Celebration of his Life was held at his daughter's home in Gainesville, Florida. Carmine is survived by his wife of 65 years, Daneen; children, Richard, Don (Debbie ), Lisa Lundeen, and Nancy Duffield (Bill); 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Carmine was a champion gymnast at FSU during the early 1950's. He was also a founding member of Holy Rosary Church. He loved his family and his church. He loved plaing golf and bingo. He loved people and we all miss him very much.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 16, 2020