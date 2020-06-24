Madden, Joan Reid a native of Miami born January 11, 1932 passed into glory June 2, 2020 a graduate of Miami high and the University of Miami with a bachelors degree as an educator She love teaching young children she married the late Robert E Madden. She enjoyed working with fine China and crystal @ Bullocks and Burdines. She will be remembered by all who knew and loved her as a fun loving, generous, thoughtful, kind person you would find at the bridge table, Mad Hatters's, bingo, Miami pioneers and the U of M alumni.. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to women's Cancer Association of U of M website ucaofum.org . Service is Friday, June 26 at Flagler Memorial Park at noon.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.