Reisfield, Dolores "Dolly" ,89,lost her long battle to Alzheimer's on August 6th,2020.She is survived by her three children,Mark and his wife Blanca,Martha and Robert;her two grandchildren,Lauren and her husband Manuel and Rachel and her only great-grandchild Sophia Joy.She will now forever be in a better place and will always lovingly be remembered and so deeply missed for all eternity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store