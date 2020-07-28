1/
Renee ATTIAS
ATTIAS, Renee, 91, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Meyer Attias. Beloved mother of Sonia Attias, Nicole (Wayne) Cypen, Chantal (Alain) Ginzberg and Philippe (Monica) Attias; adored grandmother of Stephan (Jennifer) Ginzberg, Lindsey Cypen, Jeremy (Sanja) Cypen, Scott (Lindsey) Cypen, Stephanie Attias, Amy Attias and Jake Attias; cherished great-grandmother of Emily Ginzberg, David Ginzberg and Jackson Cypen. Funeral services will be privately held. Contributions in Renee's memory may be made to Miami Jewish Health Systems Foundation, https://www.miamijewishhealth.org/giving/give-now/ Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
