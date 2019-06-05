Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Renne Steele Rosomoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROSOMOFF, RENNE STEELE, Hollywood, Florida, formerly of Miami Beach passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was 85 years of age. Born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on July 22, 1933. Renee was the fourth of six children born to Orestes and Mary DeCavalcanti. Raised in Clark, New Jersey, Renee graduated from Jonathan Dayton Regional High School, class of 1951. She furthered her education, graduating from St. Michael's Hospital School of Nursing, New Jersey, 1954. She continued furthering her education graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN) from Florida International University in 1976 and she received her Master's in Business Administration Degree (MBA) from Barry University in 1984. Among her many accomplishments was receiving the highest award in nursing, The Linda Richards Award in 1983. She was listed in The National Distinguished Service Directory in the Library of Congress in 1987. In 2000, she was recognized and received an award as 1 of 6 Nurses in the World who made major contributions to the field of Pain Medicine. Renee was a Nurse Rehabilitation Specialist and Counselor. She has specialized in pain management and business administration as well as vocational rehabilitation, ergonomics and case management and was the first to introduce those concepts and job simulation into Pain Programs as part of a concurrent integrated program. Adjunct Associate Professor in the University of Miami Department of Neurological Surgery School of Medicine and Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Nursing. Renee was predeceased by her husband Hubert L. Rosomoff, MD, parents Mary and Orestes DeCavalcanti and siblings, Edsel DeCavalcanti, Ronald DeCavalcanti, and Leatrice Marson. She is survived by daughter Cathy Cook (Craig Cook), sons, Richard Rosomoff (Judith), Peter Rosomoff (Janine), daughter, River Cocco, sisters, Mary DeSimone (Carmen), Virginia (Gigi) Baker Green, grandchildren, Sarah Rosomoff, Jacob Rosomoff, and Sarah Ward. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 am at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1805 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL 33020. A reception will be held following Mass at The Summit Condominium, 1201 S. Ocean Drive, North Tower, 3rd Floor North Lounge, Hollywood, FL 33019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosomoff Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center, Attention: Deena Hubschman, 5200 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33137

ROSOMOFF, RENNE STEELE, Hollywood, Florida, formerly of Miami Beach passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was 85 years of age. Born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey on July 22, 1933. Renee was the fourth of six children born to Orestes and Mary DeCavalcanti. Raised in Clark, New Jersey, Renee graduated from Jonathan Dayton Regional High School, class of 1951. She furthered her education, graduating from St. Michael's Hospital School of Nursing, New Jersey, 1954. She continued furthering her education graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Nursing (BSN) from Florida International University in 1976 and she received her Master's in Business Administration Degree (MBA) from Barry University in 1984. Among her many accomplishments was receiving the highest award in nursing, The Linda Richards Award in 1983. She was listed in The National Distinguished Service Directory in the Library of Congress in 1987. In 2000, she was recognized and received an award as 1 of 6 Nurses in the World who made major contributions to the field of Pain Medicine. Renee was a Nurse Rehabilitation Specialist and Counselor. She has specialized in pain management and business administration as well as vocational rehabilitation, ergonomics and case management and was the first to introduce those concepts and job simulation into Pain Programs as part of a concurrent integrated program. Adjunct Associate Professor in the University of Miami Department of Neurological Surgery School of Medicine and Adjunct Associate Professor in the School of Nursing. Renee was predeceased by her husband Hubert L. Rosomoff, MD, parents Mary and Orestes DeCavalcanti and siblings, Edsel DeCavalcanti, Ronald DeCavalcanti, and Leatrice Marson. She is survived by daughter Cathy Cook (Craig Cook), sons, Richard Rosomoff (Judith), Peter Rosomoff (Janine), daughter, River Cocco, sisters, Mary DeSimone (Carmen), Virginia (Gigi) Baker Green, grandchildren, Sarah Rosomoff, Jacob Rosomoff, and Sarah Ward. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11:00 am at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1805 Pierce Street, Hollywood, FL 33020. A reception will be held following Mass at The Summit Condominium, 1201 S. Ocean Drive, North Tower, 3rd Floor North Lounge, Hollywood, FL 33019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rosomoff Comprehensive Rehabilitation Center, Attention: Deena Hubschman, 5200 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Miami, Florida 33137 Published in the Miami Herald on June 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close