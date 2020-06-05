PRYSTOWSKY, Rhalda Bressler passed away peacefully on May 27, 2020, at The Palace in Coral Gables after a long and full life. Rhalda was born in Atlanta, GA, in 1931 and raised by her loving parents, Simon and Gertrude Bressler. She was also blessed to have two wonderful sisters, Helyne Treister and Nancy Lipoff who were her best friends her entire life. She graduated from Henry Grady High School, a beautiful and popular young woman. One of her most exciting memories was her "reign" as Queen of the Ballyhoo in Atlanta. After high school, she went to the University of Florida where she was President of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority. On March 8, 1951, she married the love of her life, Harry Prystowsky with whom she shared a beautiful marriage for 48 years. Theirs was a true partnership in both personal and professional endeavors. They had three children, Michael, Ray Ellen, and Jay and were devoted and loving parents. Rhalda was an active member in all of the communities where she lived and she especially enjoyed her involvement in Jewish organizations. She is a life member of Hadassah and the National Council of Jewish Women. While living in Gainesville, FL (where Harry was Professor and Chairman of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Florida, 1958-1973), she was founder and president of the local Hadassah chapter, founder and executive director of the local United Jewish Appeal organization, served on the executive committee of the local League of Women Voters, and was a founding member and president of the Florida State Museum and the University of Florida Medical Guild. While living in Hershey, PA (where Harry was Dean and Provost of the MS Hershey Medical Center of the Pennsylvania State University, 1973-1986), she was president of the Hershey Museum of American Life, served on the board of directors of the Dauphin County and Derry Township libraries, and was a chairperson of the local League of Women Voters. She also served on the boards of directors of the Hadassah chapter in Harrisburg, PA, Jewish Federation of Harrisburg, Temple Beth El sisterhood, and MS Hershey Medical Center Faculty Women's Club. After living in Hershey, Harry and Rhalda retired to Surfside, FL. In Miami, she was involved with her synagogue and Greater Miami Jewish Federation where she became a Lion of Judah (and proudly wore her pin!). Ultimately, she became a Forever Lion with an endowment to perpetuate her gift. She loved to travel and was fortunate to travel the world with her parents, sisters, husband and children. Trips with her grandchildren were a special highlight. Thanksgiving gatherings with her family was a tradition that she particularly enjoyed. She was devoted to family and friends, and she is remembered by all for her beauty, generosity, grace and poise. Rhalda is survived by her children Michael Prystowsky, Ray Ellen and her husband Allan Yarkin, Jay Prystowsky and his wife Renee Solomon; her sisters: Helyne Treister and her husband Kenneth Treister, and Nancy Lipoff and her husband Norman Lipoff; her sisters-in-law: Kate Robbins, Joyce Berger and Shirley Prystowsky; her grandchildren: Moshe Prystowsky and his wife Jena', Simon Prystowsky, Cara Prystowsky, Sophie Yarkin and her husband Max Ostrowski, Genna Yarkin, Sydney Prystowsky and Henry Prystowsky; her step-grandchildren: Jake and Jared Levine; her great grandchildren: Harrison "Harry" Prystowsky and Ryder Ostrowski; and her extended family of devoted nieces, nephews, and their children. Funeral services and Shiva will be private. Donations in memory of Rhalda may be made to the Harry and Rhalda Prystowsky Fund at the Foundation of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, 4200 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL, 33137.Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700



