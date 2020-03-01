Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhoda Zelda Kurzweil. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KURZWEIL Rhoda Zelda Born: August 21, 1933 died February 26, 2020 Kurzweil, Rhoda (aka Rhodala, or Momala) died peacefully on February 26th, 2020 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her beloved and adoring husband, of 55 years, Lew, (aka Popala), and grandson Zander Standiford. Momala had quite a blessed life, filled with love and family and chaos and zaniness. She was passionate. She was inspiring. She was complicated and unique. Most everyone she met in her life would describe Rhoda as one -of -a-kind. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, by her Russian immigrant parents, Anne and Morry Spivack. On a vacation to Miami Beach with her parents, she met Lew, and the two were united and smitten for life. As a loving and proud mother of children Dr. Eric Kurzweil (Nancy), Kimberly Standiford (Les), and Adam Kurzweil, she immersed herself in her children's worlds of sports and activities, including Khoury League baseball (where she was the scorekeeper), football (Eric played for Harvard), tennis (Adam starred at Sunset High), and whatever other event was in the mix(Kimberly was a cheerleader and class secretary). Unable to afford college earlier in life, she returned to school in her fifties, and was delighted to obtain a B.A. in English at FIU. She self published a collection of her poems, one of which won a city-wide contest and earned her a meeting with acclaimed poet Maya Angelou. She worked in many different capacities over the years, including stints as an assistant at the Dade County Public Defender's office and substitute teaching for the public school system, teaching illiterate adults how to read and write. For many years, she ran the office for the family business, Seminole Tile Company. Her life was transformed once she became a grandmother, and she put her whole being into her role as MOMALA to Devon (Angela), Sean (Ashleigh)and Jeremy (Ariella), Hannah, Kristina, Michael, Caroline and Katherine. She had a special fondness for Disneyworld, and many of the grandchildren had the pleasure of vacationing in the Magic Kingdom with Momala and Popa. Those memories will of course, last a lifetime. Adding to her blessings, Momala got to meet and connect with her great-grandchildren , Maya and Anneliese, and Stella Ivy. The hearts of the many who knew the incomparable and unforgettable Rhoda are heavy, but also filled with much gratitude for the singular legacy she has left.

KURZWEIL Rhoda Zelda Born: August 21, 1933 died February 26, 2020 Kurzweil, Rhoda (aka Rhodala, or Momala) died peacefully on February 26th, 2020 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her beloved and adoring husband, of 55 years, Lew, (aka Popala), and grandson Zander Standiford. Momala had quite a blessed life, filled with love and family and chaos and zaniness. She was passionate. She was inspiring. She was complicated and unique. Most everyone she met in her life would describe Rhoda as one -of -a-kind. She was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, by her Russian immigrant parents, Anne and Morry Spivack. On a vacation to Miami Beach with her parents, she met Lew, and the two were united and smitten for life. As a loving and proud mother of children Dr. Eric Kurzweil (Nancy), Kimberly Standiford (Les), and Adam Kurzweil, she immersed herself in her children's worlds of sports and activities, including Khoury League baseball (where she was the scorekeeper), football (Eric played for Harvard), tennis (Adam starred at Sunset High), and whatever other event was in the mix(Kimberly was a cheerleader and class secretary). Unable to afford college earlier in life, she returned to school in her fifties, and was delighted to obtain a B.A. in English at FIU. She self published a collection of her poems, one of which won a city-wide contest and earned her a meeting with acclaimed poet Maya Angelou. She worked in many different capacities over the years, including stints as an assistant at the Dade County Public Defender's office and substitute teaching for the public school system, teaching illiterate adults how to read and write. For many years, she ran the office for the family business, Seminole Tile Company. Her life was transformed once she became a grandmother, and she put her whole being into her role as MOMALA to Devon (Angela), Sean (Ashleigh)and Jeremy (Ariella), Hannah, Kristina, Michael, Caroline and Katherine. She had a special fondness for Disneyworld, and many of the grandchildren had the pleasure of vacationing in the Magic Kingdom with Momala and Popa. Those memories will of course, last a lifetime. Adding to her blessings, Momala got to meet and connect with her great-grandchildren , Maya and Anneliese, and Stella Ivy. The hearts of the many who knew the incomparable and unforgettable Rhoda are heavy, but also filled with much gratitude for the singular legacy she has left. Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close