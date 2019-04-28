Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda Hackbart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rhonda Marie Hackbart was born in North Miami, Florida on October 30, 1966, the daughter of Daryl and Lois (Glinsmann) Hackbart. She attended Holy Cross Lutheran School and North Dade Christian Academy before graduating from North Miami Beach Senior High School in 1984. She received her degree in Business Administration from the University of South Florida in 1988. After college, Rhonda became a premier salesperson with City Furniture for nearly 30 years. Rhonda was baptized, confirmed, and married at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, though she later attended Calvary Chapel. Rhonda loved her family and enjoyed contributing to her community's welfare, including volunteering with Broward County's Tandem Bike Program for Blind Adults and with Everglades Angels Dog Rescue. On April 3, 2019, while in hospice care, God took Rhonda home to Himself in heaven. She was preceded in death by her father, Daryl Hackbart. Surviving Rhonda are her mother, Lois; her siblings, Daryl "Tootie" Hackbart and Daneale (Larry) Gomer; and her fur-son, Tobey. Rhonda donated her body for the advancement of the medical sciences. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 650 NE 135th St in North Miami. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do a kindness for a stranger. Memorial gifts may be given to an animal rescue of your choice in Rhonda's name - she would love that!

Rhonda Marie Hackbart was born in North Miami, Florida on October 30, 1966, the daughter of Daryl and Lois (Glinsmann) Hackbart. She attended Holy Cross Lutheran School and North Dade Christian Academy before graduating from North Miami Beach Senior High School in 1984. She received her degree in Business Administration from the University of South Florida in 1988. After college, Rhonda became a premier salesperson with City Furniture for nearly 30 years. Rhonda was baptized, confirmed, and married at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, though she later attended Calvary Chapel. Rhonda loved her family and enjoyed contributing to her community's welfare, including volunteering with Broward County's Tandem Bike Program for Blind Adults and with Everglades Angels Dog Rescue. On April 3, 2019, while in hospice care, God took Rhonda home to Himself in heaven. She was preceded in death by her father, Daryl Hackbart. Surviving Rhonda are her mother, Lois; her siblings, Daryl "Tootie" Hackbart and Daneale (Larry) Gomer; and her fur-son, Tobey. Rhonda donated her body for the advancement of the medical sciences. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 650 NE 135th St in North Miami. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do a kindness for a stranger. Memorial gifts may be given to an animal rescue of your choice in Rhonda's name - she would love that! Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close