Ricardo Basilio Garcia, 37, our beloved son, brother and friend passed away February 20, 2020. A unique soul, Ricky or Leche, as his friends called him, was very funny and is remembered for his loving smile and contagious laugh. He had a big heart and was always ready to help anyone in need. Ricky was passionate about animal rescue and always found homes for strays. Ricky was born at Mercy Hospital on July 16, 1982 and attended Conchita Espinosa Academy and Belen. He later graduated from St. Brendan High School and went on to graduate from Full Sail University with a degree in Computer Science and Engineering. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his mother, Maria Elena and stepmother, Carie, his sisters, Cristina and Priscilla and his brothers, Orlando and Basilio. His grave is located at Flagler Memorial Park. 5301 w. Flagler St. Section 11. Lot 187, Space. 5.

Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 27, 2020

