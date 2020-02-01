Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricardo (Ricky) Trochez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ricardo (Ricky) Trochez, 31 Born in Van Nuys, CA on June 27,1988 With the deepest sorrow, we announce Ricky was called to the Lords Kingdom on January 26, 2020. Ricky was involved in a tragic motorcycle accident. Ricky will be missed by his father Jose Ricardo Trochez, mother Gloria Angel, brothers DJ, Daniel, & Andres, sisters Gabriela & Michelle. Loving grandparents, Aunts, Uncles & cousins, the love of his life Barbie Davalos and many many friends. Ricky was a rising star in the maritime industry. Having worked in Norfolk VA, Corpus Christi, Tx, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, FL. Ricky's last job a vessel charterer with China based OceanLand Global Inc.. Ricky was an enthusiastic sports fan. Tethered to the LA Lakers since birth. He was loved by all for his compassion, humility and gift to make you laugh. He would pick you up during down times and laugh with you during good times. He was a blessing to all as he loved without boundaries. Build me a son, O'Lord who will be strong enough to know when he is weak, and brave enough to face himself when he is afraid; one who will be proud and unending in honest defeat and humble and gentle in victory. God bless you son.

