Marx, Richard B., Esq., passed away peacefully on May 30, 2019, embraced by the love of his family at his bedside. Richard was born in Cedarhurst, NY on June 17, 1932. He attended Hobart Collage, where he played lacrosse, and went on to earn his law degree from NYU School of Law. He began his career as a stock broker, and then relocated to Miami where he established a criminal defense practice specializing in the defense of high-profile federal drug and white-collar crimes. Among many honors and published work, Richard was the subject of a 1978 Forbes article, entitled: "Richard Marx: A Crook's Best Friend Is His Lawyer." In June,1985, he was named as one of the Best Criminal Defense Attorneys in the United States in Town & Country's "The Best Lawyers in the U.S." Throughout his 60-year career, he defended and protected the rights of numerous clients. In 1997, many years ahead of the gay marriage laws, he defended and won the famed landmark Eberhardt gay palimony case. Richard eventually specialized in the defense of attorneys facing disbarment. In 1999, his comprehensive article on "Impaired Attorneys and the Disciplinary System" was published in the Florida Bar Journal. Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Doriann. They enjoyed celebrating milestones, traveled the world, and together grew stronger over the years as a couple, and individually through honesty and their love for one another. Richard was especially proud that his son and daughter were both attorneys. He will be deeply missed by son, Bruce Marx, Esq., and Bruce's fiancée, Keila Marrero, both of whom he adored. Richard and Bruce not only bonded over many legal matters, but had a special connection as avid sports fans. Richard was a Golden Cane supporter of the University of Miami, Hurricane football and Hurricane basketball, attending countless games with his son and with the whole family. Together, they attended Dolphins and Heat games, as well. Richard adored his daughter, Audra Cohen, Esq., and was a true mentor in her career. Over the years they grew even closer discussing their mutual views on law, politics, and life. She credits Richard for becoming the accomplished professional and the person she is, and she will miss him immensely. Bobbie Worthy was a constant and warm presence in Richard's daily life. She is truly a member of the family, and has been throughout Richard & Doriann's life together. Richard was a strong and passionate presence among his family, friends, clients and the legal community. His passing leaves a tremendous void in all of them. To honor Richard's memory, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104, or online at

www.splcenter.org A private celebration of Richards's life will be held at a later time. Rest in peace, my dear Glookie. Published in the Miami Herald on June 4, 2019

