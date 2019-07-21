Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Benjamin Perillo. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PERILLO, RICHARD BENJAMIN, age 40, known by his friends as Rick or Ricky passed away on July 4, 2019, due to a sudden heart attack. He was born on May 4, 1979, in Miami, FL and was a life long resident of Bay Point. He loved the mountains and spent many summers in Blowing Rock, NC with his family. Rick was an outstanding athlete. His favorite sports were basketball, football, and roller hockey. Rick worked with his family in their import flower business until he ventured out on his own. His dream was to open his own business. He owned a Pizza Parlor in South Beach for several years, he was a fabulous cook. Vantage Point Imaging, a real estate marketing company utilizing drone photography, was his present venture. Once passionate about a goal, he was relentless in its pursuit. His hobbies included the Madden World Football League for smartphones, played by hundreds of thousands of players worldwide. His team was the #1 team in the world! He was a beautiful young man inside and out, liked by everyone. He was gentle, kind and generous. He loved and took care of many animals throughout his life. Rick had a brilliant mind; he could analyze the most difficult situation in a blink but he will be remembered most by many for his sense of humor. Of all his accomplishments, Rick's masterpiece and gift to us is his five-year-old son, Aiden. He is survived by his son, Aiden, wife Vivian Cababie, parents Richard and Eileen Perillo, sister Cristina Perillo, his uncle Christopher Swartz, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members. Ricky, we miss you... A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 10:30 a.m. at Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 NE 96th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138

PERILLO, RICHARD BENJAMIN, age 40, known by his friends as Rick or Ricky passed away on July 4, 2019, due to a sudden heart attack. He was born on May 4, 1979, in Miami, FL and was a life long resident of Bay Point. He loved the mountains and spent many summers in Blowing Rock, NC with his family. Rick was an outstanding athlete. His favorite sports were basketball, football, and roller hockey. Rick worked with his family in their import flower business until he ventured out on his own. His dream was to open his own business. He owned a Pizza Parlor in South Beach for several years, he was a fabulous cook. Vantage Point Imaging, a real estate marketing company utilizing drone photography, was his present venture. Once passionate about a goal, he was relentless in its pursuit. His hobbies included the Madden World Football League for smartphones, played by hundreds of thousands of players worldwide. His team was the #1 team in the world! He was a beautiful young man inside and out, liked by everyone. He was gentle, kind and generous. He loved and took care of many animals throughout his life. Rick had a brilliant mind; he could analyze the most difficult situation in a blink but he will be remembered most by many for his sense of humor. Of all his accomplishments, Rick's masterpiece and gift to us is his five-year-old son, Aiden. He is survived by his son, Aiden, wife Vivian Cababie, parents Richard and Eileen Perillo, sister Cristina Perillo, his uncle Christopher Swartz, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family members. Ricky, we miss you... A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 10:30 a.m. at Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 NE 96th Street, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Published in the Miami Herald on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close