PITKIN, RICHARD DAVIS, 89 years old, of Miami, passed away quietly on June 5, 2019. Richard was born in Elyria, Ohio. He graduated from Miami University of Oxford, Ohio. Longtime owner of Florida Business Service of Coral Gables. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; brother, David (Betsy) and nieces. Visitation will be on Wednesday June 12, 2019 from 4pm to 9pm. Funeral service will take place on Thursday at 10:30am at VAN ORSDEL KENDALL CHAPEL and burial to follow at Woodlawn Park South. For a full obituary please visit www.VanOrsdel.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 9, 2019