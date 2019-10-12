CORNELL, RICHARD "Dick" EDWARD, born Aug. 27, 1941, passed on Oct. 3, 2019. A native Floridian and North Miami Pioneer Senior High School graduate, Dick furthered his education at the University of Miami, graduating in horticulture. He started Cornell Nursery and Landscaping, a family-run business, with his son Richard. Dick truly loved the outdoors; he kept a bountiful vegetable garden, growing limes, avocados, and many tropical plants, and he had a lovely pond full of koi, his beloved pets. Dick ran a radio show for several years, providing guidance for novice gardeners. He was also an Eagle Scout and a Lions Clubs member. Dick had a great love for bowling and played for over thirty-five years, winning many prizes and making it to the grand championship finals. He was happily married for fifty-seven years. Dick is survived by wife Barbara Anne Cornell, daughter Kimberly Anne Cornell Ackerman, son Richard Edward Cornell II, and many other relatives and friends. He will be sorely missed.

