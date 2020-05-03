Oros, Richard E. age 78, born in Cleveland Ohio, lived in Miami since 1948. Dick passed away, peacefully, with his son and daughter at his side, on April 13, 2020. He is survived by his children Christine and Stephen (Della), his grandchildren Brooke, Sarah, and Kristian (Gemma), and great-granddaughter Liana. He was a member of Columbus High School’s first graduating class in 1959. He started working at MIA in 1962 as a baggage handler and quickly became a mechanic for Eastern Airlines. He continued at the airport until he retired from American Eagle in 2007. He enjoyed traveling frequently in his retirement, mostly by cruise ship. He was loved, and will be greatly missed by many friends, neighbors, and the family he left behind. He was laid to rest next to the love of his life, Gail, on Friday April 24th in a private ceremony.



