Richard Edward Oros
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oros, Richard E. age 78, born in Cleveland Ohio, lived in Miami since 1948. Dick passed away, peacefully, with his son and daughter at his side, on April 13, 2020. He is survived by his children Christine and Stephen (Della), his grandchildren Brooke, Sarah, and Kristian (Gemma), and great-granddaughter Liana. He was a member of Columbus High School’s first graduating class in 1959. He started working at MIA in 1962 as a baggage handler and quickly became a mechanic for Eastern Airlines. He continued at the airport until he retired from American Eagle in 2007. He enjoyed traveling frequently in his retirement, mostly by cruise ship. He was loved, and will be greatly missed by many friends, neighbors, and the family he left behind. He was laid to rest next to the love of his life, Gail, on Friday April 24th in a private ceremony.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved