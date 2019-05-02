Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Erich Roetz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Erich Roetz, age 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 at his home in Hialeah. He was born September 29, 1933 in North Braddock, PA and was a proud Hialeah resident since the early 1960's. Richard (Dick) was a career long banker specializing in credit analyst until his retirement. His choice of hobby was being a handyman and a history buff. He is survived by his beloved Wife of 57 years, Beverly Hagedorn Roetz; his Daughters, Janet Roetz Stemmerman and Susan Roetz; Brother, Ken (Tottie) Roetz; Grandson, Brett Erich Stemmerman; Son-In-Law, Richard Stemmerman; and many extended family members and close friends. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Miami Springs on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 am with a reception following in the Church Fellowship Hall. The family requests in lieu of flowers that any donation gifts be given to Grace Lutheran Church.

