Watson III, Richard (Dick) Furman, passed away on August 15, 2020 at age 73. He was born in Greenville, South Carolina on August 23, 1946. His parents (Richard and Evelyn) predeceased him and he is survived by his beloved daughter, Carmen (and husband Brian), his brother Peyton (and wife Effie), his cousins in both South Carolina and the San Francisco Bay area and his ex-wife and dear friend Idy. Dick volunteered to serve his country in combat in the Vietnam War as a first lieutenant in the United States Army and he led an armored infantry platoon there for twelve months. After returning from Vietnam and graduating from Monmouth University, Dick earned his law degree from Saint Thomas University and an LLM law degree from the University of Miami. He then had a thriving law practice in South Florida for the next twenty-seven years. Dick was a serious fan of UM football and a long suffering fan of the Minnesota Vikings. He was also a great advocate for adopting shelter dogs (Mario and Cookie). Due to Covid-19 no funeral will be held at this time, but a memorial dinner will be held to honor his memory at a future date. For those who wish, a donation may be made in his honor to The American Cancer Society
, Vietnam Veterans of America or The Humane Society of Greater Miami.