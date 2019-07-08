Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Gordon Seymour Stuart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STUART, RICHARD GORDON SEYMOUR Known by his friends as Dick, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 5th, 2019. Born in Vigo, Spain to British parents, he spent his childhood in England, where he attended Harlow College and later served in the British Army. He began his banking career with the Bank of London, which took him to Santiago, Chile, where he met the love of his life, Alicia Campusano. They were soon married and welcomed their first child, Marie-Ilene, before moving to New York where their son, Richard, was born. They quickly embraced life in the United States, becoming proud citizens in 1963. After 15 years in New York, they moved to Coral Gables in 1972, where he helped launch the international division of Southeast Bank. In retirement, Dick enjoyed volunteering at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens. He was an avid supporter of the Belen Jesuit football team, which his son coached for many years, and was well known and admired by the Wolverine community. He was also a lifelong tennis enthusiast, playing at least one match every week at Riviera Country Club until the age of 88. In recent years, he continued traveling with his family, spending summers visiting relatives in Spain with his daughter and grandchildren, and exploring the United States with his son. Dick was truly loved by all who knew him, and his vibrant smile and good-natured spirit brought out the best in those around him. He is predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Alicia Stuart, and is survived by his daughter Marie-Ilene (Tom Whitehurst), son Richard (Amy), grand-children Christina and Thomas Whitehurst, sister Sheila Stuart, and numerous nieces and nephews in Spain. A memorial mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church, where he was an active parishioner, on Tuesday July 9 at 1:30 pm. Donations may be made in his honor to Casa Familia at

