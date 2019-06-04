BOHN, RICHARD H., MD 94 passed away peacefully May 31, 2019, his last words to his wife of 66 years were "madly in love." Dick was a resident of Coral Gables for 63 years practicing radiology at Doctor's Hospital. Dick was known for his love for his wife, children, and grandchildren. Dick was also known for his enjoyment of spearfishing, his integrity, and as being the most talented pianist. Dick is survived by his wife Patricia Nicholas, sons Charles Newton III (Chad), Richard Nicholas (Nick), daughter-in-law Catherine Boeckel (Cathy), grandson Richard Henry II (Hank) and granddaughter Medley Catherine. Dick is predeceased by daughter Elizabeth Margaret (Lisa). A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital or the Dranoff International 2 Piano Foundation.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 4, 2019